Over 5,000 attend Grand Rendez-Vous by Wallonia-Brussels Federation

This image shows the festivities on the occasion of the 'Fete de la Federation Wallonie - Bruxelles' (Federation Wallonia Brussels - Federatie Wallonie Brussel) in Brussels, Friday 25 September 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

About 6,000 people gathered in Brussels’ Grand-Place on Friday evening for the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles’ Grand Rendez-Vous, whose 19th edition celebrated Belgian cinema.

The event formed part of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles festival, which runs from 21 to 27 September.

The programme featured sequences devoted to cinema, alongside concerts by French-speaking artists.

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Among the performers and guests were Grand Corps Malade, Mentissa, Pierre de Maere and Olivia Stone, as well as Loïc Nottet, Noé Preszow, Dyna, Blu Samu, Lewis and the Soul Caravan and Swing.

To mark 130 years of cinema in Belgium, the Brussels Film Orchestra performed a medley of film music.