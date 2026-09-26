Over 5,000 attend Grand Rendez-Vous by Wallonia-Brussels Federation

About 6,000 people gathered in Brussels’ Grand-Place on Friday evening for the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles’ Grand Rendez-Vous, whose 19th edition celebrated Belgian cinema.
The event formed part of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles festival, which runs from 21 to 27 September.
The programme featured sequences devoted to cinema, alongside concerts by French-speaking artists.
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Among the performers and guests were Grand Corps Malade, Mentissa, Pierre de Maere and Olivia Stone, as well as Loïc Nottet, Noé Preszow, Dyna, Blu Samu, Lewis and the Soul Caravan and Swing.
To mark 130 years of cinema in Belgium, the Brussels Film Orchestra performed a medley of film music.