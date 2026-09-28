British pop star Raye to headline Werchter Boutique 2027

'Werchter Boutique' festival, Saturday 17 June 2023. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

The British singer Raye is set to headline Werchter Boutique 2027. She will take to the stage on Saturday 26 June at the one-day festival in the Festival Park in Werchter.

This marks the British artist’s return to Belgium, having previously performed at Rock Werchter in 2025.

Raye, the stage name of Rachel Agatha Keen, made her international breakthrough with her album My 21st Century Blues and the hit Escapism. In 2024, she won six BRIT Awards. Since then, she has racked up 19 UK Top 40 singles and over ten billion streams.

Tickets for Werchter Boutique go on sale via Ticketmaster from Friday 2 October at 10:00. A standard ticket costs €136.

A limited number of Golden Circle tickets, granting access to the area in front of the stage during Raye’s performance, cost €189. Registered users of Live Nation Belgium can take part in the presale from Thursday 1 October at 10:00.

The organisers will announce more names for Werchter Boutique 2027 at a later date.