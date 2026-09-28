Up to 5 hours of queuing at Brussels Airport last week

Illustrative image Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Non-European travellers had to wait in line for up to five hours at Brussels Airport last week to clear border controls to enter Belgium, confirmed the airport on Monday.

The long waiting times are a result of the new European Entry/Exit System (EES). Prior to the implementation of this system, passengers from certain countries, including the United States, could register via EES kiosks and then use automatic gates.

Now, this is no longer possible, meaning more people have to go through staffed control posts.

The airport states that work is ongoing to find structural solutions. Currently, additional police officers are being trained for the border control posts.