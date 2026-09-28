Vodafone deal for fibre network approved amid EU regulatory scrutiny

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission has approved Vodafone GmbH and France’s Société Générale S.A. taking joint control of German company OXG Glasfaser Beteiligungs-GmbH.

The deal was cleared under the EU Merger Regulation, which governs mergers and acquisitions that meet certain thresholds in the European Union, the Commission announced on Monday.

OXG’s business relates mainly to fibre-to-the-home access infrastructure — fixed broadband networks that deliver internet connections directly to individual homes using fibre-optic cables.

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in markets that are vertically related, meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain.

Case details

The Commission examined the acquisition using its simplified merger review procedure.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12567.