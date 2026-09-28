Start cardiovascular tests before age 35, EC recommends

The European Commission on Monday urged EU Member States to step up the prevention of cardiovascular disease, recommending regular health checks from the age of 35 to detect the main risk factors.

Cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause of death and disability in the European Union.

They cause around 1.7 million deaths each year, directly affect about 62 million people and carry an estimated economic cost of €282 billion.

The main risk factors are well known, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity. Detecting them early can improve treatment and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, fewer than half of EU Member States have introduced cardiovascular health checks, and approaches vary widely from one country to another.

The EU has set a target of cutting premature deaths linked to cardiovascular disease by 25% by 2035. To help achieve this, the Commission is recommending age-based health checks across the bloc.

For people under 35, it says there should be at least one cardiovascular check, with extra examinations for those with a family history of disease.

For those aged 35 to 64, a check should be offered at least every five years. These should cover the main cardiovascular risk factors as well as lifestyle habits and other related risks.

From the age of 65, the Commission recommends a check every three to five years.

To help reduce health inequalities across the EU, the Commission also says these checks should be accessible to everyone, with particular attention paid to high-risk groups and vulnerable populations.