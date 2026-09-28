Man risks five years for abusing ex-girlfriend, setting home on fire

Credit: Belga

Prosecutors inNamur are asking for a five-year prison sentence for a 32-year-old man accused of violence against his former partner, harassment and two arson attacks, one of which spread to an occupied house.

The case, which is being tried in a Namur criminal court, stems from the couple’s separation in January 2023.

The defendant is accused of assaulting his ex-partner in Mettet on 7 January that year, leaving her unfit for work for seven days. He also faces charges over damage to the car of his former partner’s new companion in Anhée in September and October 2023.

The most serious allegations concern fires in Feschaux on 19 October 2023.

The defendant admitted setting fire to a vehicle during the night. The flames then spread to a building with four people inside. He told the court he had not realised how far the fire could spread and denied intending to put lives at risk.

“It was the first time I had set fire to a vehicle,” he said in court. He added that he had been heavily under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis at the time.

A fire expert concluded that the blaze had a criminal origin and indicated that a highly flammable liquid had been used. However, defence lawyer Me Delhez disputed the claim that his client had deliberately set the house on fire.

The man is also accused of attempting to set fire to the bar and changing rooms of a rugby club in Yvoir on the same night.

During the trial, the victim said relations with her former partner had improved, but that she still feared him when he had been drinking alcohol. She described him as possessive, said she forgave him, but did not want the case to go without consequences.

The Public Prosecutor argued that all the charges had been proven and requested a five-year prison sentence, while saying she would not oppose a probationary suspended sentence.

The defence asked for an acquittal on the charges linked to the rugby club, arguing that there was no evidence showing his client was responsible. He also requested a reduced sentence and treatment for addiction.

Judgment is due on 26 October.