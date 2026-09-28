The number of company cars in Belgium is levelling off, report shows

Credit: Belga/ Dirk Waem

The number of company cars in Belgium has practically stalled after two decades of strong growth, according to a report published on Monday by the Mobility and Transport Department

The number rose by just 0.2% last year, reaching 629,156 at the start of 2026.

Data from the National Social Security Office showed that 1,558 additional company cars were registered between the first quarter of 2025 and the same period in 2026.

Overall, 15% of Belgian employees now receive a company car as a workplace benefit.

This is the second year in a row that growth has been limited to 0.2%, marking a sharp reversal after 17 years of average annual increases of 5%.

The Mobility and Transport Study covers cars made available to employees that can also be used for private purposes. It does not include company cars assigned to business executives or service vehicles.

The number of employees receiving a mobility budget instead of a company car remains low, at 0.57% of workers.

“The growth of the mobility budget is therefore not enough on its own to explain the stabilisation in the number of company cars," the Mobility and Transport Department said. "Between 2024 and 2026, the combined number of employees using the two schemes increased by only 2.4%.”

The tax advantage granted to company cars is one of the issues that could be discussed during negotiations on the federal budget.

The federal government is seeking to find €10 billion to put public finances back on track.