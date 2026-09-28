Ostend extends alcohol ban

Credit: Belga / Henk Deleu

Ostend has extended its city-centre alcohol ban by six months and widened it to new areas, despite generally positive feedback from residents.

The city council approved the decision on Monday evening.

The stricter rules now also apply around De Grote Post and Lijnbaanstraat.

The temporary ban was first introduced at the end of last year for the area around the railway station, Marie José Square and nearby shopping streets. It was later extended to Alfons Pieterslaan, but that measure expired two weeks ago.

After an evaluation, the city decided not only to renew the ban but also to broaden its scope. The municipal administrative fine has been increased from a maximum of €250 to €500.

The higher fine was already introduced last month under a new criminal code. Minors can also be penalised with a municipal administrative fine.

The evaluation found broad support for the measure, with 75% of respondents saying they were satisfied with the alcohol ban, and 59% saying they felt the area had become safer.

Most respondents also said they experienced less nuisance.

However, figures from the local police show that alcohol-related disorder remained a problem.

The average number of recorded incidents per month in 2026 is about the same as last year.

According to the city, that justifies keeping the measure in place.

“Ostenders want a safe, pleasant and liveable city, and rightly so,” Mayor John Crombez (Vooruit) said. “If nuisance increases, it is our responsibility to intervene and safeguard peace and safety.”