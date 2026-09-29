Inflation in Belgium jumps towards 5%

Illustrative image. Credit: Mathieu Stern

Inflation in Belgium reached its highest level since May 2023 as high fuel, gas and electricity prices pushed inflation to 4.69% in September.

Inflation had stayed just below 4% in August, with the Federal Planning Bureau predicting a further acceleration to surpass 5% by the end of the year.

Core inflation, excluding the more volatile energy and food prices, stood at 3% in September, the same level as in August (2.99%).

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Compared with September last year, external storage devices such as hard drives and USB sticks have become significantly more expensive (+53%). We are also now paying considerably more for diesel (+44.1%), natural gas (+34.9%), petrol (+29.4%) and package holidays (+22.8%).

However, fresh berries (-11.2%), power banks (-9.5%), plant-based milk (-7.6%) and video and audio equipment such as televisions and headphones (-7.5%) became cheaper compared to a year ago.