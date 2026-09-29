Belgium in Brief: A cost-benefit analysis gone wrong

Credit: Belga

Bonjour à toutes et à tous, dag allemaal!

I have a few nice stories for you today, starting with one about the costs and benefits of international students.

At a time when the Federal Government is raising costs and tightening rules for people from outside the EU to come and study at Belgian universities, research has shown that these international students are actually very beneficial to the country’s treasury in two ways.

Firstly, they pay tuition fees, rent a room, buy food and clothing, use public transport, and generally participate in the Belgian economy. Additionally, when family and friends come to visit, they spend money too.

Secondly, if they stay after graduation, find work, and pay taxes and social security, their contributions to the economy can continue for years, or even decades.

Taken all together, the researchers found that this amounts to international students contributing between €3,072 million and €4,408 million to the Belgian economy. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows: too many international students can also bring their own problems. Read more here.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, the political world was rattled earlier this week, when Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil said a Brussels MP personally rang him up to ask him to release a prisoner.

As Moinil did not disclose the MP's name, all members of the Brussels Parliament are now under suspicion, with an important side note.

Moinil made it clear he was phoned up by someone whom he called “monsieur le député” – absolving any female MPs of all suspicions of guilt. Reporter Anas El Baye tells you what’s happening.

Crossing over to Flanders, the government parties are meeting again this afternoon to hopefully find an agreement on their budget for the next year.

Having missed the Monday deadline after two negotiators became unwell, they are aiming to reach a deal by tomorrow afternoon. Reporter Josse Van Dessel gives you an overview of “the best and final offer” on the table.

Another story, also by Anas, is that many of the friterie snacks in Belgium contain horse meat. Animal rights non-profit GAIA found horse DNA in at least one snack in 76% of the chip shops it analysed across the country.

GAIA stressed that frituur owners are not illegally substituting another meat for horse meat, or deliberately concealing ingredients. Horse meat is identified in the list of ingredients on the packaging supplied to friteries, but in most cases, the customer does not know that the snack they ordered could contain horse meat. Find out more here.

And lastly, in case you have not noticed yet: the sun is back – and with a vengeance. With temperatures going up to 29-30°C in some parts of the country today, it is officially “unseasonably warm,” according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

While that’s great news for the afterwork-rosé-on-a-nice-terrace crowd (which, for the record, I firmly belong to), it is also very worrying. Read more here.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Cheers!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

As Belgium is looking to cut costs and crack down on migration, tuition fees for international students are skyrocketing. Read more.

Brussels parties want answers after Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil revealed that an unnamed MP asked him to release an inmate, placing suspicion on all 89 Brussels MPs. Read more.

In the early hours of Monday, the Flemish Minister-President presented what he called his "best and final" offer to the other parties in the coalition. Read more.

Horse DNA was detected in more than a quarter of 123 popular snacks tested across Belgium, including products from four of five Brussels chip shops sampled. Read more.

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White expects American companies to invest €15 to €20 billion in the Belgian economy according to a statement made Monday evening. Read more.

The Netherlands, Germany, and four other countries have issued an ultimatum to the EU over the budget, demanding cuts of hundreds of billions in spending. Read more.

The weather models predict that the trend of higher temperatures will continue until the end of the year, and potentially even well into January. Read more.