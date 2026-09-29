Personal data hacked for around 150,000 members of Jims fitness chain

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

The personal data of around 150,000 members of the fitness chain Jims have been hacked, owner Colruyt Group has confirmed.

The stolen data includes names, addresses, dates of birth, email addresses and membership details, and in some cases, IBAN bank account numbers.

However, the company said that no passwords or health data were leaked.

According to company spokesperson Hanne Poppe, an unauthorised person gained access to the Jims membership management system. The breach affected 31 of the chain’s 85 locations in Belgium.

The specialist website Frenchbreaches first reported the breach last Tuesday and said the hacker claimed to hold data belonging to 150,000 members.

Colruyt Group has filed a complaint with the police and notified the Belgian Data Protection Authority. Affected customers have been informed by email.

The company warned that the stolen information could be used in scams, including fraudulent messages or calls sent by email, text message or phone.