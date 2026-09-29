The former National Bank printing works in Brussels is being redeveloped into a €90 million mixed-use complex combining housing, offices, a hotel, restaurants and a large fitness and wellness centre.

The project, now named The Fifty Six, will include a 6,000m2 fitness and wellness facility, 10 townhouses, 16 studios, four flats, a 78-room hotel and 5,000m2 of office space.

Two restaurants, a co-working space and an artisan bakery will also form part of the development.

A symbolic foundation stone was laid on Tuesday for the scheme, led by developers 3D Real Estate and Burco and designed by architects DDS+, in the presence of Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès, State Secretary for Urban Planning Audrey Henry and Brussels City Councillor for Urban Planning Anaïs Maes.

However, demolition and conversion work had already begun in April, and final planning permission was granted in May. The redevelopment is due to be completed in March 2028, with the site’s new functions expected to come fully into operation in 2029.

Developers said the transformation of the former printing works should help bring new activity to the Pacheco-Berlaimont Corridor.

The 20,000m2 complex is expected to create jobs, with the office space set to accommodate more than 200 people and hospitality and sports activities employing around 90.

According to the developer, €1.6 million in taxes has already been paid to the City of Brussels through planning charges and road occupation taxes, excluding property tax.

The developers said they hoped part of that money would be used to help find a solution for tourist coach parking near the complex and to improve the surrounding area pending a deeper redevelopment of the boulevard.