Brussels Jazz Festival returns to Flagey in January

An engineer works on the video feed during a performance at a previous edition of the Bel Jazz Fest online jazz music festival in Brussels © BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

The Brussels Jazz Festival will return to Flagey from 14 to 23 January, with 25 concerts showcasing contemporary jazz.

Now in its 12th edition, the festival will open with saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins and close with Kahil El’Zabar, whose performance will mark the 90th anniversary of Don Cherry’s birth.

This year’s artist in residence is bassist Louise van den Heuvel, who has been given free rein for three projects during the festival.

On 15 January, she will bring together a new international quartet.

On 17 January, she will reunite with guitarist Bert Cools for a duo performance on the Studio 4 stage.

She will conclude her residency on 21 January with her group Sonic Hug.

During the final weekend, Flagey will also host Belgium Booms, a platform aimed at boosting the international profile of Belgian artists.

The initiative will feature four groups selected by an international jury, performing for both the public and around 20 foreign programmers visiting to discover the Belgian scene.

The full programme is available at www.flagey.be/fr/brusselsjazzfestival.