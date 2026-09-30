Toddler among six hospitalised by explosive attack in Antwerp

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Six people, among them a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospital around midnight in the early hours of Wednesday following an attack with an explosive targeting a building in the Columbiastraat in Antwerp.

The explosive was attached to the front door of the building and caused a small fire. The six were hospitalised for inhaling smoke building up in the fire.

"It is a mild case of smoke inhalation," Kim Bastiaens of the Antwerp local police told VRT NWS, "but it is still important that people are checked over."

In addition to the police and emergency medical services, the forensic laboratory and the DOVO bomb disposal unit also arrived at the scene. The investigation into the attack is in full swing, but as of yet, no suspects have been arrested.

In recent weeks, several explosive attacks have taken place in Antwerp. On 22 September, a double explosion rocked Antwerp North, as two buildings were targeted simultaneously. On 26 November, a building was targeted near the Antwerp City Park.

In both cases, a message was left at the scene.