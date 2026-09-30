Police raid Belgian Hells Angels properties in European operation

Members of the Hell's Angels enter a court before a trial. Credit: Belga/Luc Claessen

Police have raided several properties tied to the biker gang Hells Angels in Belgium as part of a Europe-wide operation targeting alleged money laundering on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 officers were deployed, mainly in Germany, but also in Belgium, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

Police in Duisburg said arrests were made there and assets worth €48.6 million were seized.

The operation is aimed at an international money-laundering network and a criminal organisation. According to the German news agency DPA, the group involved is the Hells Angels.

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In Germany alone, police said more than 100 properties were searched, and 71 suspects were under investigation. Another seven properties were searched in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the investigation has been ongoing for more than four years.