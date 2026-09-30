Possible thunderstorms across Belgium on Wednesday

Lightning strikes close to the Saint Bavo's Cathedral in Ghent. Credit: Belga/Jos D'Hollander

On Wednesday evening and overnight, a band of rain and showers will move eastwards across the country. Thunderstorms are also possible.

The day will start mostly sunny, but clouds will build from the west, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

With highs of 21 °C on the coast and up to 28 °C in the Kempen, the day will remain warm.

Thursday will stay wet mainly in the east, before skies clear across the country in the afternoon. It will feel noticeably cooler, with maximum temperatures of 16 °C in the High Fens and around 20 °C in central areas.

Friday is expected to be calm, with a chance of mist in the morning, especially south of the Sambre and Meuse. Once the mist clears, sunny weather is forecast nationwide, with highs of up to 21 °C.

The same pattern is set to continue over the weekend and on Monday, with possible haze or mist early in the day followed by largely sunny conditions. Temperatures will hover around 21 °C.

The chance of rain will increase again on Tuesday.