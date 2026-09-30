Belgium in Brief: Benvenuti in Belgio

Credit: Belga

Goeiemiddag, bonjour, and importantly: buongiorno!

It may come as no surprise to those who have been here for a while, but whether we’re talking about restaurants and pizzerias in every town, Italian flags hanging from windows during the World Cup, or unsolicited opinions on drinking cappuccinos after lunch, Italians have made themselves at home in Belgium.

As a result of migration to Belgium following two world wars and a decades-long mining history, a large community of first-, second-, and even fourth-generation Italian immigrants has been firmly established all over the country.

As a Belgian whose Italian grandparents came here in search of work after the First World War, I am very familiar with the community and even consider myself somewhat of an “Italobelgian.”

In recent years, however, the Italians’ love for rainy little Belgium has seemingly deepened. Despite already having an EU passport (and the rights to live and work across the bloc that come with it), thousands of Italians here are getting Belgian nationality every year.

Reporter Christopher Richards spoke to some of them to find out what was driving this trend. Some cite deeply personal reasons, some made the decision out of practical considerations, and for others, it was pure happenstance. Find out more here.

Another story today, also by Christopher, explains the system of extra-legal salary benefits in Belgium.

While Belgium ranks at the bottom of the list of European countries for take-home pay on a gross salary of €100,000, the rankings only cover wages and do not include extra-legal benefits and alternative forms of compensation – which can make a big difference.

From meal vouchers to company cars, here is how it all works.

We also have an interesting story about the revamped Schuman roundabout. Previously ridiculed as a “frying pan” with barely any shade, the area might get a greener makeover if one Brussels MP gets his way.

Reporter Anas El Baye spoke to Jonathan De Patoul (DéFI), who passes through Schuman every day and has suggested surrounding it with a ring of 27 trees in pots or large containers, each representing an EU Member State. Want to know more? Read the full story here.

And lastly, for those wondering about the Flemish budget agreement: they finally got there. After delays, illnesses, and a near-miss, the long-awaited September declaration will finally happen this afternoon.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Ciao for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium appears to be an easy place for Italians to come and be themselves. Many of those who do, love it and choose to formally become Belgian. But why? Read more.

The difference to in-pocket pay, when extra-legal salary benefits are offered to employees, can be significant and amount to hundreds of euros each month. Read more.

DéFI MP Jonathan de Patoul wants to surround the recently revamped Schuman roundabout with 27 large potted trees , one for each EU Member State, arguing that the heavily paved square needs more greenery and shade. Read more.

Almost one in six boys in Flemish secondary education has considered leaving school without a diploma, with school stress and the prospect of earning money among the main reasons. Read more.

If the Belgian government does not meet certain requirements by Thursday, it will be fined €10,000 a day for up to 200 days. Read more.

Six people, among them a 1-year-old child, were taken to hospital during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday following an attack with an explosives. Read more.

The Flemish government finally reached an agreement on the budget for next year. Read more.