Belgium orders surface-to-air missile systems from Norwegian firm Kongsberg

A NASAM-system in action. Credit: Kongsberg

Norwegian defence company Kongsberg has signed a contract worth around €918 million to supply Belgium with the NASAMS air defence system.

The agreement was signed with the procurement authority for the Dutch armed forces, Kongsberg announced on Tuesday. According to Kongsberg, the Netherlands is buying NASAMS on Belgium’s behalf, while the Belgian Air Force will be the end user.

From 2027, Belgium will temporarily lease the air defence system to build up an initial capability more quickly.

The NASAMS air defence system is designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles at short and medium range.

Alongside NASAMS, Belgium is also buying SkyRanger systems and advanced radar equipment together with the Netherlands. The total value of those purchases, including ammunition, is €3.1 billion.