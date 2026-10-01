Morocco appoints first female head of government

Screenshot of Mansouri's interview on a Moroccan TV Channel.

King Mohammed VI has appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco's first female head of government following her party's victory in last week's parliamentary elections.

The King asked El Mansouri to form a new government on Tuesday, the Royal Palace announced. Her appointment marks the first time a woman has led the Moroccan government.

El Mansouri leads the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which came first in the 23 September election after winning 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives.

Under Article 47 of the Moroccan Constitution, the King appoints the head of government from the political party that wins the largest number of seats in parliamentary elections.

El Mansouri, 50, is a lawyer and served as Housing Minister in the outgoing government. She is also the mayor of Marrakech and has been part of PAM's collective leadership since 2024.

She first became mayor of Marrakech in 2009 when she became the first woman to lead the city, holding the post until 2015. She returned to the position following the 2021 local elections.

Her incoming government will face several major challenges, including employment, the cost of living, and preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Spain and Portugal.