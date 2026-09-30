Finance Ministry warns of tax conciliation scam

Belgium's Ministry of Finance headquarters in central Brussels. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Finance Ministry has warned of an ongoing phishing attempt carried out in the name of the Tax Conciliation Service.

FPS Finance said on Wednesday that the fraudulent message is being sent using “spoofing,” a form of electronic identity theft that can make an email appear genuine.

According to the ministry, the sender is using an external mailbox while displaying an FPS Finance email address — fiscaal.bemiddelaars@minfin.fed.be — to make the message seem more credible.

The department stressed that MyMinfin and eBox are its only official and secure communication channels.

Citizens are being urged to remain especially vigilant, ignore suspicious messages and never share personal or banking details by email.

Suspicious emails can also be reported by forwarding them to suspect@safeonweb.be.

FPS Finance said its competent services are now examining the situation in depth.