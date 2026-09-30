Film: 'Dikkenek' celebrates its 20th anniversary at Place Poelaert

A scene from the film 'Dikkenek' © voiretmanger.be

The Belgian-French cult comedy, Dikkenek, will mark its 20th anniversary with two days of free screenings and events in Brussels’ Place Poelaert on 10-11 October.

The anniversary celebration was announced on Wednesday by Brussels' Tourism alderwoman Nawal Ben Hamou and municipal councillor Geoffroy Coomans de Brachène, alongside members of the film team, including director Olivier Van Hoofstadt.

The programme will centre on the 2006 comedy, with a total of 12,000 places available. By 2.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 5,000 had already been reserved.

The main attraction will be a large-screen showing of a previously unseen extended version of the film, featuring 11 extra minutes. Organisers have also gathered some 1,000 photographs linked to the production.

Place Poelaert was chosen for a reason. It is the location of one of the film’s best-known scenes, in which Claudy Focan, played by François Damiens, has his car stolen.

The event will also feature Olivier Van Hoofstadt’s short films A/K and KEO, as well as an interactive quiz. A telephone box will play famous lines from the film, while set pieces, food and several surprise elements are intended to immerse visitors in its world.

Organisers are also considering a Sunday morning appearance by Claudy Focan at Manneken Pis, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Dikkenek, released in 2006, was Olivier Van Hoofstadt’s first feature film. Its cast includes Jean-Luc Couchard, Dominique Pinon, Marion Cotillard, Mélanie Laurent, Jérémie Renier, François Damiens and Florence Foresti.

In Brussels slang, the word dikkenek, literally meaning “big neck”, refers to a boaster, loudmouth or know-it-all. Two decades on, the film’s characters and catchphrases remain widely recognised.

Access to the anniversary events will be free, subject to prior registration.