Ghent Design Museum reopens after four-year absence

Ghent Design Museum. © avs.be

Ghent’s Design Museum reopens on Saturday after four years of renovation and expansion, with a new wing that makes it, according to its management, Belgium’s largest design museum by floor area.

The renovated museum now covers about 6,500 square metres, including 3,700 m2 of exhibition space. The new 2,200-m2 wing connects the existing buildings and adds room for conferences, workshops and events.

It will also include a free public 'Stadskamer,' or communal living room.

On the fourth floor, a reception room offers views across the city.

More than 82,000 bricks made from local construction waste were used for the façade of the new wing.

The redesigned collection display features about 500 objects selected from a total collection of 24,000 pieces. Around 40% of the items on show have never been exhibited to the public before.

The inaugural exhibition focuses on the relationship between design and democracy. Other projects will allow visitors to explore the collection using artificial intelligence or try their own hand at design.

The reopening will be marked by nine days of celebrations from 3 to 11 October. More than 120 activities are planned, including performances, workshops, a craft market and a design-themed brunch.

Admission will be free during the opening weekend.

On the evening of Friday 2 October, 2manydjs will perform a DJ set from the balcony of the new wing.