Slight decrease in Belgium's forest cover reported

Picture taken during the 7th edition of Panorabois, organized as part of the Demo Forest Forestry Fair, in Bertrix, on Tuesday 28 July 2026. BELGA PHOTO JULIEN BALTUS

Belgium’s forest area shrank slightly between 2020 and 2024, but the total value of standing timber in managed forests rose over the same period, according to an analysis published on Wednesday by the Federal Planning Bureau.

The total area of wooded land fell from 711,892 hectares at the end of 2020 to 705,020 ha by the end of 2024, representing an average annual loss of 1,878 ha., or 0.3%.

The Federal Planning Bureau said the decline was due to deforestation outpacing new planting.

By contrast, the total value of standing timber in Belgium’s managed forests increased steadily from 2020 to 2024, driven by higher prices per cubic metre of wood.

Timber values surged by 47% in 2021, then rose by 9% in 2022, 3% in 2023 and 13% in 2024.

The analysis also found that the land value of wooded areas, excluding the value of the standing timber itself, fell sharply.

Wallonia alone has 468,000 ha. of productive wooded land, according to the Panorabois 2026 figures compiled by Filière Bois Wallonie.