Letec to scrap €12 annual pass for young passengers from 2027

Illustrative image of a Letec bus. Credit: Belga/Benoir Doppange

Wallonia’s public transport operator Letec will end the heavily discounted annual pass that has allowed 136,000 young people to travel across its network for just €12 a year since 2022.

The measure is one of the most significant changes included in Letec’s new fare structure, which is due to come into force on 1 February 2027. According to the operator, an evaluation conducted in 2024 found no significant link between the reduction in fares and an increase in passenger numbers, which had been one of the main objectives of introducing the €12 subscription.

Letec marketing director Stéphane Thiery told Le Soir that passengers benefiting from the €12 fare make around ten journeys per month on average - roughly half as many as holders of standard subscriptions. The decision forms part of a broader overhaul of Letec’s fares as the Walloon government pushes the operator to improve its financial efficiency.

Push for greater efficiency

Under a revision of Letec’s public service contract agreed in June, the share of the operator’s revenue covered by passenger fares must increase from 12% to 14%. The target would bring the figure closer to that of Flemish public transport operator De Lijn.

At the same time, the Walloon Region has committed to increasing its annual funding for Letec from €877 million in 2026 to €916 million in 2029. Letec stressed that higher fares will not be the only means of reaching the 14% target. The operator also plans to improve cost control and its internal operations while stepping up efforts to tackle fare evasion.

Increasing the number of people using public transport will also remain “an essential lever,”Letec said.