High BMI linked to more than 9,500 deaths in Belgium in one year

Credit: Belga

More than 9,500 deaths in Belgium were linked to a high body mass index (BMI) in 2022, according to new figures from Sciensano reported by Het Nieuwsblad.

This is equivalent to more than one death every hour.

Nearly half (49%) of Belgium's population aged three and over is now overweight, including 18% who are living with obesity.

The proportion has increased significantly since 2001, although the upward trend appears to have levelled off since 2018.

Most deaths among over-65s

Deaths associated with a high BMI occur predominantly among people aged over 65.

Women are less likely than men to be overweight or obese, while men lose more years of life as a result of high BMI.

The main causes of death attributable to high BMI include cardiovascular disease, dementia - particularly Alzheimer's - chronic kidney disease and certain gastrointestinal cancers.

Sciensano is calling for greater focus on prevention from an early stage to reduce the future burden of disease, with a balanced diet and sufficient physical activity playing a central role.

Being overweight or obese can have a significant impact on quality of life and is an important risk factor for chronic diseases and premature death.