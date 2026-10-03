Opticians raise alarm: Million children to have nearsightedness in Belgium by 2050

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP / Belga

Nearly one million children in Belgium could be short-sighted by 2050 if current global trends continue, the country’s professional association of opticians and optometrists has warned.

The Algemene Professionele Opticiens- en Optometristenbond van België (APOOB) issued the warning ahead of the Week of Sight, which runs from 3 to 10 October.

It urged people to stop treating myopia, or short-sightedness, as a minor inconvenience and to recognise it as an eye condition that requires prevention, early detection and close monitoring.

Studies suggest that by 2050, half of the world’s population will need glasses or contact lenses, according to the association.

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Efforts to tackle myopia should begin in early childhood. Although the condition cannot be reversed, its progression can be slowed with the right guidance and follow-up. A new Myopia Collective aims to bring together ophthalmologists, optometrists, contact lens specialists and other eye care professionals.

“Short-sightedness in young children is not a problem for tomorrow, but for today,” said Katherine Teblick, spokesperson for the Myopia Collective and an employee of CooperVision Benelux. “It can only be slowed while the eyeball is still growing, so delaying action is not an option.”

The collective said early detection is essential. Parents should watch for signs such as squinting, blurred distance vision, difficulty seeing the board at school, sitting very close to a screen or book, and complaints of headaches or tired eyes.

Schools and pupil guidance centres also have an important role in spotting vision problems early. “The fight against short-sightedness does not begin with the first pair of glasses, but in the playground,” Teblick said.

Prevention remains another key part of tackling myopia. Daylight is considered a protective factor because it stimulates dopamine production in the retina and supports healthy eye growth.

Children should therefore spend at least two hours outdoors each day. It is also important to limit prolonged close-up work, take regular breaks and look into the distance. If myopia does develop, an ophthalmologist can monitor it and offer evidence-based treatment.