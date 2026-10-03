Police carry out 15 searches during anti-money laundering operation in Charleroi

Credit: Belga

Belgium’s Federal Judicial Police in Charleroi carried out a major operation on 29 September as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering and organised crime, leading to 15 searches, the seizure or freezing of substantial assets, and the arrest of two people.

The operation was announced on Saturday in a joint statement from the Mons public prosecutor and the federal police.

Investigators are examining an alleged compensation-based money laundering scheme in which companies were used to move and recycle funds derived from criminal activity.

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According to the statement, the methods used included shell companies, straw managers, false invoicing and financial flows with no genuine economic justification.

The authorities said such arrangements can also involve undeclared work, social security fraud, unpaid social contributions and tax fraud.

During the operation, officers seized or froze nearly 165,000 euros held in bank accounts and more than €20,000 in cash.

They also seized eight vehicles, seven luxury watches, a handgun, computers, tablets, mobile phones and various other items considered relevant to the investigation.

Two people were remanded in custody on suspicion of participating in a criminal organisation and money laundering.