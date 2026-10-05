Protesting students block entrances to several schools in Liège

A student protests outside the Léonie de Waha secondary school in Liège on Monday 5 October 2026. Credit: Belga / Anne Gerday.

Students gathered outside several schools in Liège on Monday morning, blocking entrances to some establishments, Belga reported from the scene.

Protestors blocked access to Saint-Barthélemy College and the Léonie de Waha secondary school, while police also reported traffic disruption outside Liège-Atlas secondary school.

At Léonie de Waha, students blocked access to the school using rubbish bins while holding placards and chanting slogans. Headteacher Rudi Creeten described the atmosphere as good-natured. “We are making sure everyone is safe,” he said, surrounded by several teachers.

Creeten said the students' concerns should be heard, noting that they had lived through the Covid-19 pandemic and were now facing the climate crisis, uncertainty, and difficult decisions affecting education.

However, he questioned who was behind the demonstrations.

"I don't know who started this, which bothers me a little," he said.

Protesters gathered in the hundreds outside Saint-Barthélemy College on Rue Hors-Château, although classes continued as normal.

The protest remained overall peaceful, despite some firecrackers being set off and eggs being thrown. Students also held up placards.

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Many students also gathered peacefully outside Saint-Benoît-Saint-Servais College. Police officers wearing helmets and several police vehicles were present.

Firefighters also reported scooters being set on fire in Chênée and Herstal on the sidelines of the student demonstrations.