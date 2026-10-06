Belgium remains destination for trafficking victims despite recent progress

An awareness campaign by non-profit organisation PAG-ASA calling for greater attention to modern slavery in central Brussels on Thursday 30 July 2020, the International Day against Human Trafficking. Credit: Belga / Ophélie Delarouzée.

Belgium has made progress in tackling human trafficking in recent years, but some remain particularly vulnerable, the Council of Europe experts said on Tuesday, citing asylum seekers, undocumented migrants, unaccompanied children, and women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a new report examining Belgium's implementation of the Council of Europe's anti-trafficking convention, the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) said the country remains a destination, origin and transit country for trafficking victims.

The experts noted that Belgian authorities have taken several steps to strengthen the legal and policy framework against human trafficking. These steps include expanding the criminal offence of human trafficking to cover more forms of exploitation and drawing up a new national action plan.

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However, the report said these changes have not prevented an increase in the number of presumed victims. GRETA expressed particular concern about asylum seekers, who it said face an increased risk of trafficking and exploitation due to insufficient support.

The experts urged Belgian authorities to ensure access to decent housing and increase the number of places available in the reception system.

Most identified victims were men subjected to labour exploitation, according to the report, while at the same time, the number of Belgian victims has increased in recent years, with most being women subjected to sexual exploitation.

Referrals of presumed victims of human trafficking and migrant smuggling to specialised centres increased from 1,409 in 2022 to 1,558 in 2024, according to the latest figures available.