Mother in Saint-Gilles found dead after children left waiting at school

Place Maurice Van Meenen. Credit : Bouwmeester/maître d’architecture.

A mother of two was found dead in her apartment in Saint-Gilles on Tuesday night after her children's school raised the alarm when no one came to pick them up, according to reporting by Het Laatste Nieuws and Bruzz.

The woman's children, aged three and nine, were left waiting at school on Tuesday afternoon. When their mother did not arrive, the school contacted the authorities.

Emergency services later went to the woman's apartment on Place Maurice Van Meenen in Saint-Gilles, where she was found dead at around 23:25.

It has not yet been confirmed by the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, but HLN reports that the woman had suffered serious injuries to her neck and detectives are treating her death as suspicious.

One line of investigation is whether the woman's boyfriend was allegedly involved in her death before fleeing, HLN reported, and the information is yet to be confirmed. The man reportedly had no official residence in Belgium.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

According to HLN, The Brussels Federal Judicial Police has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.