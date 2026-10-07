Belgium in Brief: Comments and chemicals are forever

Credit: Belga

Goeiedag, salut and hi there!

Today, The Brussels Times has an interesting story about PFAS and TFA, better known as “forever chemicals,” and how they affect women’s lives.

TFA (trifluoroacetic acid) was recently classified by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) as a substance that is “toxic to reproduction” because it can harm the fetus growing inside exposed women. It is also suspected of impairing fertility and female reproductive health.

Before the summer, 46 women in Zwijndrecht, the Flemish town notorious for PFAS pollution caused by the American multinational 3M, took part in a free blood-testing programme. TFA was detected in 100% of samples.

Regular contributor Federica Tessari spoke to some of the women about how the pollution affects their lives and families. Read their stories here.

Additionally, we have a story about how the salary of Belgian workers could be affected by a tax reform from next month.

As the federal government makes changes to the payroll tax, some employees might be left with a bit more money than before at the end of the month. For others, however, it could mean the opposite. Find out how you could be affected here.

If you are looking for a few good concerts to attend in October, we also have our regular gig guide for you.

Brussels hosts some of the biggest and best up-and-coming artists and bands in the international, European and Belgian scene, and music journalist Simon Taylor picked out a few performances that you should not miss. Take a look here.

If you have booked a flight to or from Brussels Airport this Friday, it might be a good idea to check if it’s still going ahead. Due to a national protest on that day, around 140 flights will be cancelled. More information here.

And lastly, a practical announcement before I let you go: you may have noticed already, but The Brussels Times’ website now also allows readers to leave comments under articles.

So, if you have thoughts or comments after reading, or just want to see what others are thinking, the comment section is the place to be!

But as always, if you have comments, tips or suggestions for me personally, you can still just drop me an email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

“I have two sons. They are young and already exposed to high levels of chemicals simply by breathing and eating. And I am unable to protect them, because the government has failed to protect us.” Read more.

For some Belgian workers, November will bring a little more money to their pockets. For others, it could mean less. Read more.

Some experts believe that the Irish Presidency of the Council of the EU cannot be trusted to be an honest broker. "There is just too much overlap between Big Tech interests and the Irish government." Read more.

Around 140 flights landing and departing at Brussels Airport on Friday will be cancelled, as ground handler Alyzia is severely affected by the national actions. Read more.

The Brussels-Capital Region gained just 39 residents in 2025, as fewer people arrived from abroad and thousands more moved to Flanders and Wallonia than came to the capital. Read more.

Israel is marking three years since the 7 October Hamas attack, which killed 1,221 people and triggered the Gaza war, as the country prepares for elections. Read more.

Check out this month's unmissable gigs in the Belgian capital for your and your friends to enjoy. Read more.