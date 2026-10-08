Minor earthquake in western Belgium

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Kurt Desplenter

A magnitude 1.9 earthquake was recorded in Ruiselede, West Flanders, on Wednesday evening, according to the Royal Observatory of Belgium.

Mayor Lieven Huys of Wingene said he did not receive any reports from emergency services. He said he and others had been startled shortly after 22:00 by an unusual noise, but had not realised at the time that it was an earthquake.

Reports also appeared on social media from nearby Zwevezele, Ardooie and Wingene itself.

Huys said it was the first time he had experienced such an event as mayor. He added that, while a repeat seemed unlikely, the incident should be taken into account in the municipality’s emergency and response planning.

It was the first earthquake recorded in West Flanders since 2011, when the epicentre was in Ruddervoorde.