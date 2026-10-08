Belgian Interior Minister blames 'Antifa' for Liège school riots

Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

The Belgian Minister of the Interior, Bernard Quintin (MR), accused "a movement like Antifa" of being involved in the school protest unrests during a morning press conference in Liège on Thursday.

"We know that there is an Antifa-style movement active in Liège," Quintin said. "Adults are manipulating children to convey violent political messages. That is completely unacceptable."

Mayor Jean-Marc Demelenne (PS) has issued a ban on gatherings as of Thursday, with crowds of no more than three people being allowed in public spaces.

The head of the local police said that his department has noticed a steady increase in violence since 1 October alongside an increase in the number of rioters. "Over the past few days, the issue has been about profiles that have nothing to do with the pupils."

Up until Tuesday, 70% of those arrested were minors, however on Wednesday, the number of minors among those arrested dropped to 50%.

Quintin wants peace to return to the city following days of unrest and protests. "All necessary resources, from the federal police and the local police forces, will be mobilised. Parents and schools have a responsibility."