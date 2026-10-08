Bill allowing home entries for some deportations advances to final vote

Belgian Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt is pictured. Credit: Belga/ Dirk Waem

The divisive bill allowing authorities to enter the homes of undocumented migrants facing removal was approved on Wednesday, after a power outage delayed the vote last week.

Belgian officials claim the measure will only apply to people who have refused to cooperate with a removal order and are considered a threat to public order or national security. Removal orders are not permitted without permission from an investigating judge.

“A credible return policy requires not only clear rules, but also the capacity to enforce them effectively,” said Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V). “Thanks to this law, we are ensuring that these return decisions can be implemented. We are acting in accordance with the rule of law, with respect for human dignity, and by providing clear safeguards.”

Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) called the vote a “historic breakthrough,” saying the measure would help authorities enforce removal decisions in cases where individuals refuse to cooperate.

Van Bossuyt has repeatedly stated that the bill is not meant as an attack on all undocumented migrants or indivudals benefiting from international protection. Instead, she said the overarching goal is to make it easier for officials to deport specific dangerous individuals like convicted rapists and ‘hate preachers.’

“This is not a witch-hunt targeting people who are beneficiaries of international protection or who are simply in our country illegally,” Van Bossuyt said. “This impression has been wrongly created over the past few months.”

She also warned local authorities who have previously raised concerns about the measure, stating they would still be expected to enforce the legislation once it comes into force.

“The full implications of this decision must be fully appreciated. If you refuse to enforce this law and things go wrong, you will not be able to shift the blame onto the federal government. For it will be you who have endangered the safety of your own residents.”

The bill now goes before the full Chamber for a final vote. No date has been announced.