Man arrested for death of Bryan and Tyméo no longer a suspect

A police search near the place where Bryan and Tyméo were found. Credit: Belga/John Thijs

The man arrested in the investigation of the deaths of Bryan Brigou and his five-year-old son Tyméo is no longer a suspect in the case, his lawyer, Thomas Puccini, said on Thursday.

The man was arrested on 17 September on the suspicion of selling narcotics to Bryan and causing his death, but has now been acquitted in the death of the 29-year-old.

However, he remains suspected of selling drugs, for which a second arrest warrant has been issued.

The bodies of Bryan and Tyméo were found in late August near a highway in Onhaye, Namur province. The two had gone missing in June of this year and were found near the location where Bryan's car had been found.