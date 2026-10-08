Belgian queen visits youth charity in Leuven

Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured during a royal visit to the non-profit organisation Alba. Credit: Belga

Queen Mathilde visited a youth support charity in Leuven late Thursday morning to learn more about its work with vulnerable young people and families.

The organisation, Alba, supports young people and families in vulnerable situations. According to the Royal Palace, it runs four annual “growth weekends” in Grez-Doiceau as part of the “Let’s Breathe” project.

These weekends give young parents and their children time to rest, strengthen family bonds, and meet other families.

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After a presentation on how the charity operates, the queen was introduced to the participatory approach used during the weekends, which are held in Walloon Brabant.

The programme is built around the four natural elements: air, water, earth and fire.

The queen later spoke with several young mothers receiving support from the organisation, which won the Queen Mathilde Award 2026.