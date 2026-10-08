Belgium in Brief: Snowball talks

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goedemiddag, and welcome to today's Belgium in Brief!

Brussels is bracing itself for several days of chaos, as national strikes and protests will disrupt the city in the coming days.

As always, figuring out which sectors participate in the strikes and how the actions will affect your day is as confusing as, well, Belgium itself.

Maïthé Chini gives an overview of how, when, and where you will feel the effects of the strikes.

Belgium is in serious financial trouble.

At least, that is the message PM Bart De Wever tried to convey to his partners in the Federal Government by inviting the governor of the National Bank and the director of the Debt Agency to last night's budget talks. They told the negotiating parties that the interest-driven debt 'snowball' set to hit Belgium in 2031 might be a lot closer than we predicted.

Christopher Richards explains why this snowball is racing to Belgium at a greater pace than predicted.

Finally, a controversial bill is set to be given the final go-ahead, as a proposal by Minister of Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt was approved by a special committee on Wednesday, which would allow authorities to enter the homes of undocumented migrants facing removal.

The bill has been the subject of a fierce debate in Belgian politics, with critics arguing it will give authorities too much power without enough safeguards to protect people's rights.

Chase Pray continues his coverage of the bill, which now moves to the final hurdle: a vote in the full Chamber.

If you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please drop me an email at j.vandessel@brusselstimes.com.

Have a great day, and talk to you soon!

Josse

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium's projected interest repayments in 2029 have increased by €1.8 billion in just a few months, driven by higher interest rates on financial markets. Read more.

Two separate days of action are being organised to protest the federal government’s expected budget cuts, which will result in disrupted public transport all over Brussels. Read more.

Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt called the vote a “historic breakthrough” that will make it easier for authorities to deport certain undocumented migrants. Read more.

"It is unacceptable that, in Brussels, going to school still means being exposed to toxic fumes." Read more.

Mayor Jean-Marc Demelenne (PS) has issued a ban on gatherings as of Thursday, with crowds of no more than three people being allowed in public spaces. Read more.

Check out this month's unmissable gigs in the Belgian capital for your and your friends to enjoy. Read more.

Belgian scientist Francis Halzen never expected to win the Nobel Prize in Physics, instead dreaming of a career as a professional cyclist as a child. Read more.