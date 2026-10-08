Trade Unions refuse Bouchez's request to postpone protests

MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Belgium's two big trade unions, CSC-ACV and FGTB-ABVV, have rejected Georges-Louis Bouchez's (MR) appeal to postpone Friday's planned protests in light of the recent violence surrounding the Francophone student protests.

The trade unions' protests on Friday and Monday are aimed at probable budget cuts and reforms by the federal government.

Bouchez has urged the unions to put off the demonstration for a few days, proposing instead meetings with all the trade unions on Friday for a constructive dialogue about the budget. Bouchez' call was rejected by Thursday afternoon.

FGTB-ABVV president Bert Engelaar said the right to protest peacefully cannot be infringed.

"Tomorrow we will demonstrate in Brussels. Peacefully, determinedly, and with one clear message: get the money from where it is, and stop passing the bill on to ordinary people time and again," he said on social media.

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CSC-ACV, which organises a march to the headquarters of the governing parties, called the request by Bouchez "strange."

Pupils and students in French-speaking Belgium have protested against planned budget cuts and asked for reforms in recent days.

Mostly in Liège, the protest turned violent and caused significant damage. The movement in Belgium was also inspired by similar problems and protests in France.

Minister of Home Affairs Bernard Quintin (MR) pointed to 'Antifa' as the instigators of the violence during protests in schools in Wallonia.

The government of prime minister Bart De Wever should reach an agreement on the 2027 budget plans in the coming days.