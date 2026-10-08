Wallonia scraps renovation grants in favour of loans, with new protections for homeowners

Workers renovating the roof of a building. Credit: Belga

The Walloon Government has approved a major overhaul of its renovation support scheme, replacing traditional grants with zero-interest and preferential-rate loans. The reform, which came into force on 1 October, also introduces additional protections for homeowners affected by previous changes to the system, according to Le Soir.

The reform, developed by Walloon Energy Minister Cécile Neven (MR), aims to improve the energy efficiency of the region's least efficient homes while bringing public spending under control.

Under the new system, financial assistance will depend on household income and the energy savings achieved through renovation work.

Only properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E, F or G will be eligible for the main energy renovation loans. Homes rated E must achieve at least a C rating following renovation, while those rated F or G must reach at least a D rating. Exceptions may be granted where achieving the required rating is technically, functionally or economically impossible.

Loans of up to €75,000

The new system introduces two financing schemes: Rénopack and Rénoprêt. Rénopack offers zero-interest loans with reductions in the amount borrowers must repay, depending on their income.

Households earning less than €28,900 annually will only have to repay 50% of the borrowed amount. Those earning between €28,900 and €41,100 will repay 60%, while households with incomes between €41,100 and €67,100 will repay 85%.

Higher-income households, landlords and owners of multiple properties will not be eligible for Rénopack. A €5,000 deduction per dependent child will apply when calculating household income.

The second scheme, Rénoprêt, offers zero-interest or preferential-rate loans for various types of work, including ventilation, waterproofing, flood protection and disability adaptations. Unlike Rénopack, it will also be accessible to higher-income households, landlords and associations of co-owners.

The maximum loan amount will be €75,000 for a single-family home and €60,000 for an appartment. Associations of co-owners will also be able to borrow up to €60,000 per residential unit for renovation work in communal areas.

Transitional measures extended until September 2027

The reform also addresses criticism surrounding the previous changes introduced in February 2025, when the Walloon Government abolished certain renovation grants, reduced others by an average of 60% and restricted access for higher-income households.

At the time, homeowners who had already commissioned renovation work were given just 15 days to apply under the previous, more generous scheme, provided they had paid a deposit of at least 20% before 14 February 2025.

As reported by Le Soir, homeowners will no longer be required to prove that they paid a 20% deposit before the February 2025 deadline. They must still provide a quotation dated and signed before 14 February 2025.

Eligible households will now have until 30 September 2027 to complete their renovation work and submit their applications under the previous scheme.

The new loan-based system will operate within a fixed budget to ensure its financial sustainability. Minister Neven previously warned that maintaining the former grant scheme could have cost the region around €1 billion over 2024, 2025 and the first nine months of 2026.