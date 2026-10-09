Three critically injured as fight escalates into shooting in Antwerp

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Three men have been critically wounded in Antwerp as a fight escalated into a shooting in a vacation home near the central train station on Thursday evening.

Police arrived almost immediately, as a patrol was nearby as part of increased surveillance in Antwerp North, allowing officers to detain three suspects quickly. The street was then cordoned off.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, a fight between the victims and suspects preceded the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building used for Airbnb rentals. It is not yet clear whether everyone involved was staying in the vacation home.

There was no immediate indication that police were searching for any additional suspects.