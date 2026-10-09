Belgium in Brief: Tenth time's the charm?

Credit: Belga

Bonjour à toutes et à tous, dag iedereen!

Today’s main story is the protest happening in Brussels.

Belgium’s two biggest trade unions, CSC-ACV and FGTB-ABVV, are staging protests against the federal government’s budget plans, warning that ordinary people will once again bear the cost of further austerity measures and cuts.

This marks at least the tenth major day of union action against the federal government’s policies. Thousands of people are marching from Brussels-Central station to Brussels-Midi station, while others are staging protests outside the headquarters of the governing parties.

As a result of the protest, public transport is disrupted across the country, with metro, bus and tram lines not being operated, and flights being cancelled. Here is an overview of what’s happening today.

But today is not the end of it: another day of national action will be organised on Monday. Unlike today, railway operator SNCB-NMBS will also take part then. So if you take the train to work, it might be best to start looking for an alternative.

We also have a story about one of Brussels' best-known cultural landmarks, the Place Royale on top of the Mont des Arts. As the renovation of the square has now been completed, it has new nightlights meant to bring out the square's prominent features.

The lights are meant to bring out the historic features in and around the square, highlighting prominent buildings and statues. Reporter Anas El Baye tells you what you need to know.

And lastly, we also have our weekly guide of things to do this weekend. Whether you are looking to dance, enjoy live music or attend a live performance, reporter Chase Pray has some tips for you.

And if you have comments, tips or suggestions for us, you can reach me at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Have a great weekend!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Belgium’s two biggest trade unions, CSC-ACV and FGTB-ABVV, are staging protests on Friday against the federal government’s budget plans. Read more.

Brussels' historic Place Royale has been given a €2.6 million lighting makeover, but its annual energy costs remain unknown and the authorities have yet to decide when the lights will be switched off at night. Read more.

Tensions flared inside the Brussels government on Thursday over extra funding for the Brussels Regional Housing Corporation (BGHM). Read more.

Three men have been critically wounded in Antwerp as a fight escalated into a shooting in a vacation home near the central train station. Read more.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever held bilateral talks with his deputy prime ministers on Friday morning as the government tried to revive budget negotiations. Read more.

Nearly 50 arrests across Europe have dismantled a drug network tied to violence — including killings, kidnappings and grenade attacks. Investigators seized massive drug shipments, firearms, and cash.

Read more.

Looking to dance, enjoy live music or attend a live performance? Here are some events to put on your calendar this weekend. Read more.