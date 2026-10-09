'Trapped in AI loop': Belgian ombudsmen sound alarm over growing digital exclusion

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In Belgium, 28 ombudsman services have issued a joint warning regarding the increasing exclusion of citizens by automated digital systems.

A surging number of individuals find themselves trapped by rigid web interfaces and chatbots, often giving up on asserting their rights.

These agencies received over 117,000 questions and complaints last year – an increase of nearly 10,000 from the previous 12 months. Consumer matters like telecom, banking, energy, and retail accounted for 60% of these cases, totaling 71,000 dossiers.

Public service notifications made up 36,000 of the total recorded complaints. The remaining 10,000 files involved public transport, children's rights, health insurance, and notaries.

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Federal Ombudsman David Baele told Het Laatste Nieuws that authorities and businesses prioritise internal efficiency over genuine accessibility.

He noted that highly educated and digitally literate individuals are also hitting walls. They frequently encounter poorly designed automated processes or errors they are expected to resolve independently.

The Consumer Ombudsman Service handled 20,501 contacts last year, making it the most consulted body in the country.

Chair Cynthia Van der Linden explained that consumers grow incredibly frustrated when confronted with pre-determined web forms.

Finding a direct phone number or email address has become an hard task with calling often resulting in being redirected back to the exact same form.

Van der Linden cited a traveller who could only obtain a discounted train ticket at a physical counter, which had already been permanently closed. All extra costs fell squarely onto the passenger.

Older generations face similar barriers. Individuals in their eighties might possess a smartphone but lack a dedicated banking app, making it impossible to purchase items or arrange basic services online.

Telecom ombudsman Luc Tuerlinckx observed that the customer service landscape is rapidly shifting from traditional choice menus to artificial intelligence. Consequently, callers are now "regularly trapped in an endless AI loop" without ever reaching a human operator.

To combat this trend, the 28 organisations are urging citizens to demand alternatives when digital applications fail. Federal government departments have been legally required since the start of this year to offer at least three non-digital contact methods: telephone, post, and a physical counter.

The joint warning arrives at a moment when governments and companies implement significant budget cuts. Baele confirmed there is a justified fear that human contact will be further dismantled to save money.