School protesters in Liège shot with air rifle, police launch investigation

A view of the student protests in Liège. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Two protesters were reportedly hit by shots fired from an air rifle during the school protest in Liège on Thursday.

Various media outlets report that one of the victims filed a complaint with the Liège police, who drew up an official report. The Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Friday that an investigation is underway.

On Thursday morning, students once again took to the streets of Liège to protest against cuts to French-speaking education. As the procession passed the funfair, two demonstrators were reportedly hit by shots fired from an air gun. One victim was reportedly hit in the hand, the other in the neck.

“I can only confirm that a case file exists; the investigation is currently ongoing,” said Public Prosecutor Damien Leboutte on Friday.

It is not yet known exactly what stage the investigation has reached.