'Travelled through seven countries': Brussels student Valentine wins one of EU's free Interrail passes

Valentine traveled through Europe with the Interrail pass. Credit: handout

Young Belgians born in 2008 have until 15 October to apply for a free Interrail pass through the European Commission's DiscoverEU programme. For Brussels student Valentine, 19, the opportunity came at just the right time.

Valentine travelled alone through seven European countries this summer, saying that the initiative became an opportunity to discover new cultures, meet people and experience the freedom of travelling independently.

She first heard about DiscoverEU through friends who had already participated in the programme. Being younger than them, she had to wait until she became eligible to apply. She was selected in the previous round, and used her pass this summer.

"I had a lot of friends who had participated," she told The Brussels Times. "I saw a lot of examples. I also saw it on social media, and I knew that the time was coming when I would finally be able to participate."

When she received the email confirming that she had won a pass, she immediately started imagining the possibilities. "I was very, very happy because, for me, it was an opening to adventure," she recalled.

"I didn't know yet what it was going to look like, but I felt it was going to be something big."

Every year, the European Commission offers over 1,000 free Interrail passes to Belgian 18-year-olds as part of its DiscoverEU initiative, giving young people the chance to explore Europe by train.

Applications for this round opened on 1 October and will close on Thursday 15 October 2026. To enter, applicants must answer five questions about Europe, including its history and culture.

Successful candidates will receive a rail pass allowing them to travel across Europe, with 33 countries participating in the programme.

Launched in 2018 and now part of Erasmus+, DiscoverEU aims to encourage young Europeans to discover different cultures, develop their independence and travel more sustainably.

For Valentine, a 19-year-old law student from Brussels, the initiative was an opportunity she had been looking forward to for years.

From Brussels to Croatia, Poland and beyond

From the beginning, Valentine had decided that she wanted to travel alone, although the prospect was initially intimidating.

This summer, she finally embarked on a journey lasting approximately three weeks, travelling from Brussels through Germany, Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czechia and Poland. "I travelled through seven countries."

Her itinerary took her through Regensburg in Germany, Trieste in Italy, and the Croatian coastal cities of Pula and Rijeka. She then continued towards Graz and Vienna in Austria, Bratislava in Slovakia, and Brno in Czechia.

In Poland, she visited Kraków, Zakopane and Wrocław before returning through Dresden and Ulm in Germany, eventually making her way back to Brussels.

The journey combined major European cities with smaller destinations, allowing her to discover different landscapes and cultures along the way.

Learning to travel independently

While DiscoverEU covers the cost of a rail pass, participants remain responsible for organising their own itinerary, accommodation and other expenses. Valentine explained that her pass allowed her to use seven travel days within a one-month period. This meant carefully planning her train journeys to make the most of the opportunity.

"I took the train eight times and paid for one train myself," she said, explaining that she also used buses on certain sections of her journey when they were more practical or affordable.

For Valentine, this flexibility was an important part of the experience. Rather than following a fixed itinerary organised by someone else, she could decide where to go, how long to stay and which destinations to explore.

Travelling alone also gave her opportunities to meet other young Europeans. Her journey included a DiscoverEU meetup in Zakopane (Poland), one of the stops on her itinerary.

Beyond visiting new places, the experience offered a chance to navigate unfamiliar environments and experience the independence that comes with travelling across several countries at a young age.

More than just a free train ticket

DiscoverEU is designed to offer more than simply free rail travel. Successful applicants also receive a European Youth Card, providing discounts on accommodation, cultural activities, restaurants, local transport and other services throughout Europe.

Participants can also connect with other travellers through an online community, including a European Facebook group with more than 110,000 members, where young people exchange recommendations, practical advice and travel experiences.

For young people considering applying, Valentine's experience illustrates how a free rail pass can become the starting point for a much wider adventure, even for those who choose to travel alone.

Eligible candidates, born between 1 January and 31 December 2008, can apply through the European Youth Portal.