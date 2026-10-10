Autumn arrives in Belgium with frequent showers

20130514 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration shows someone holding an umbrella on a rainy day, Tuesday 14 May 2013, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO SISKA GREMMELPREZ

Belgium will see a mix of sunny spells and cloud on Saturday, with a few showers mainly in the north, temperatures of 11°C to 16°C, and gusts of up to 50km/h along the coast, the Royal Meteorological Institute said.

The highest temperatures on Saturday will range from 11°C in the Ardennes to 16°C in Flanders. At the coast, the wind will at times be fairly strong.

Overnight into Sunday, skies will remain changeable with a chance of showers, again mainly in the north. Minimum temperatures will fall to between 4°C in the High Fens and 13°C by the sea.

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Sunday will begin with sunny intervals in most places, although low cloud or mist may linger in the Ardennes and the far south.

As the day goes on, conditions will turn more variable, with a slight chance of rain in the north and in the Belgian highlands. Highs will range from 10°C to 15°C.

Monday will start dry, with a mix of clear spells and cloud. During the afternoon, cloud will thicken and rain will move in later from the west.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach between 13°C and 18°C.

Tuesday will be mostly overcast, with a chance of light rain. Maximum temperatures could then rise to 20°C.