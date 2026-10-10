Antwerp police carries out large-scale raid to punish 'filthy mindset'

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Antwerp police and city wardens issued 133 municipal fines during a large-scale operation against fly-tipping and littering on Thursday.

Officers and wardens checked 525 people and 160 vehicles during the action.

The operation focused on locations where fly-tipping and other forms of waste nuisance are common.

Fines were issued for offences including throwing away cigarette ends and drinks cans, leaving litter and rubbish bags behind, fly-tipping and urinating in public.

Police also drew up nine reports for drug possession.

One dealer and one bicycle thief were caught in the act.

In addition, officers recorded 200 traffic offences.

One driver failed a breath test and had their driving licence immediately withdrawn for 15 days.

Antwerp organises targeted large-scale enforcement operations every month to increase the risk of being caught and curb waste nuisance.

The city and police said the approach remains necessary.

They said around 12,200 municipal cleanliness case files had been registered in 2025.

Of those, 4,242 related to fly-tipping alone, compared with 2,105 in 2020.

The figures highlight the importance of continued checks and targeted enforcement to keep neighbourhoods clean, safe and liveable, the authorities said.

Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg of N-VA said too many people still showed what she called a “filthy mindset.”

“Anyone who leaves rubbish behind is anti-social and shows no respect for our city, for our staff and for the many street volunteers,” she said.

“Those who will not listen must feel it in their wallet.”