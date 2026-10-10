More and more Belgians own over ten homes

With most expats remaining in the country just a few months or years, it's never too early to plan a departure. Credit: Belga/ Laurie Dieffembacq

More and more Belgians own ten or more homes, according to figures obtained by Vooruit from Finance and Pensions Minister Jan Jambon, which the party says highlight growing inequality in Belgium.

The data show that the number of Belgians owning a single home rose by 3% over four years, while the number owning ten homes grew almost ten times faster over the same period.

Figures requested by Vooruit MP Niels Tas show that, in 2026, 2,803 Belgians own ten homes and 7,962 own more than ten properties. By contrast, 4,228,967 people own one home.

Compared with 2022, the number of private individuals owning one home increased by 3%. The number owning two homes rose by 6%, while those with three homes increased by 11%.

The number of people owning ten homes climbed by 29.6%, while the number of large landowners with more than ten homes rose by 23%. The number of legal entities holding more than ten homes also increased by about 23.6%.

“The inequality in our country is still far too great, and these figures once again make that clear,” said Oskar Seuntjens, Vooruit’s federal group leader.

“We have already raised registration duties on a second home to 12%, but the conclusion is clear: the richest people in this country are getting richer and richer. It is really time to tackle that inequality and ensure that everyone contributes fairly.”

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