Electric police car burns down in Brussels

Credit: Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times.

A fire at the police station in Cortenbachstraat in Brussels’ Haren district caused significant damage overnight from Friday to Saturday, affecting two police vehicles and part of the building, but no one was injured.

Emergency services were alerted at about 2:45. The fire started in an electric police vehicle that was parked at the station and was charging at the time.

The flames then spread to a second police vehicle. Part of the police station building was also damaged.

As a precaution, three people were temporarily evacuated. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and police said no injuries were reported.

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The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. It is not yet known whether it was caused by a technical fault or another factor.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office was informed and ordered additional investigative steps. A fire expert and the federal police laboratory were called to the scene to help determine the cause.

According to police, they will carry out the necessary examinations to establish the circumstances of the fire as accurately as possible. Investigators are expected to examine how the blaze started and how it spread to the second vehicle and the building.

The Brussels-Capital-Ixelles police zone has confirmed that an investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is under way.