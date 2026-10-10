Deputy prime minister blames liberals for budget talk deadlock

Vice-prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot talks to the press ahead of a meeting of the Federal Government on the budget for 2027, Saturday 10 October 2026 in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgium’s inner cabinet has been meeting since Saturday afternoon to try to seal a €10 billion federal budget deal, as tensions rose over the role of MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez.

Before the talks resumed at 16 Rue de la Loi, only Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot of Les Engagés spoke to the press. He openly blamed Bouchez for the deadlock.

“The biggest problem is not BDW, Bart De Wever, or VAT, but perhaps GLB,” Prévot said, referring to Bouchez by his initials.

Related News

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and his deputy prime ministers are still trying to reach agreement on the budget package. In principle, the deal must be finalised by Tuesday, when De Wever is due to deliver his policy statement in the Chamber.

The negotiations, however, remain difficult. Government sources have for several days been pointing to the French-speaking liberals as a key obstacle in the talks.

MR is firmly opposed to a VAT increase, although that measure could raise several billion euros and therefore remains part of De Wever’s budget calculations.

Given the seriousness of the budgetary and financial situation, solutions must be found, Prévot said. He added that difficult choices may be unpleasant but are necessary in the country’s interest.

Prévot declined to say whether the standoff could trigger a government crisis. “We cannot rule it out, but I hope everyone comes to the table today in a constructive spirit,” he said.