Grey, gloomy Sunday brings frequent showers

A moody moment in Leuven. Credit: Geoff Archer

Sunday will start bright in the south-west and cloudy in the east, before turning partly cloudy across the country with a few showers possible in the north and far east, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Elsewhere, conditions are expected to remain dry. Temperatures will reach 10°C or 11°C in the High Fens and 14°C or 15°C in the rest of the country.

The evening will stay dry nationwide, with clear spells developing across Flanders. During the night, low cloud may return in some areas, especially in the south.

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Overnight lows will range from 1°C or 2°C in the High Fens to 8°C or 9°C elsewhere.

Monday morning will bring sunny intervals and high cloud. Cloud cover will increase later in the afternoon, with rain possible in the evening and overnight.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will range between 14°C and 18°C.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with occasional light rain or drizzle. It will become slightly milder, with highs of around 15°C in the High Fens and 19°C or 20°C in lowland and central Belgium.

Wednesday will see a mix of sunshine and cloud, with temperatures between 14°C and 18°C.

Thursday is expected to bring prolonged clear spells, with temperatures possibly rising as high as 21°C.